Men’s Soccer Falls to Austin College 4-1

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Soccer team lost their home conference match against Austin College 4-1.

The Mountaineers were at home for their Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) matchup against the Kangaroos from Austin College.

Unfortunately, Austin College would take control early with a goal scored in the 19th minute and would go on to add three more unanswered goals in the second half. However, Schreiner would avoid getting shutout as sophomore, Travis Matthews, put one in for the Mountaineers in the 69th minute. The match would come to a conclusion with a final score of 4-1 in favor of Austin College.

