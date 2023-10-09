AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Sports News

Men’s Soccer Falls to Austin College 4-1

todayOctober 9, 2023

Background
share close
AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Soccer team lost their home conference match against Austin College 4-1.

The Mountaineers were at home for their Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) matchup against the Kangaroos from Austin College.

Unfortunately, Austin College would take control early with a goal scored in the 19th minute and would go on to add three more unanswered goals in the second half. However, Schreiner would avoid getting shutout as sophomore, Travis Matthews, put one in for the Mountaineers in the 69th minute. The match would come to a conclusion with a final score of 4-1 in favor of Austin College.

Results

Schedule

AD

Written by: Schreiner University

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%