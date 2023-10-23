Men’s Soccer Falls to Colorado College 1-0

AD

Cover photo by Charlie Lengal, Colorado College Photographer

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Soccer team lost their road conference match against Colorado College 1-0.

The Mountaineers traveled to Colorado Springs, Colorado, for their road Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) matchup against the Tigers from Colorado College.

Unfortunately, the day would not go in favor of Schreiner as the Tigers found the back of the net in the 33rd minute of play and held on to their 1-0 lead for the remainder of the match.

Up next, the Mountaineers will remain on the road as they head to Shreveport, Louisiana, to continue their conference (SCAC) play with a matchup against Centenary College.

