AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Sports News

Men’s Soccer Forces 1-1 Draw Against University of Dallas

todayOctober 9, 2023

Background
share close
AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Soccer team forced a 1-1 draw in their home conference match against the University of Dallas.

The Mountaineers were at home for their Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) matchup against the Crusaders from the University of Dallas.

The Crusaders would get on the scoreboard first with a goal scored in the 4th minute of the first half. However, Schreiner would find a way to answer. After a strong defensive effort from both sides, senior, Zaaron Gonzalez, tied the match up with a goal scored in the 64th minute off of an assist from Iseah Hernandez.

Results

Schedule

AD

Written by: Schreiner University

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%