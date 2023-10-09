Men’s Soccer Forces 1-1 Draw Against University of Dallas

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Soccer team forced a 1-1 draw in their home conference match against the University of Dallas.

The Mountaineers were at home for their Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) matchup against the Crusaders from the University of Dallas.

The Crusaders would get on the scoreboard first with a goal scored in the 4th minute of the first half. However, Schreiner would find a way to answer. After a strong defensive effort from both sides, senior, Zaaron Gonzalez, tied the match up with a goal scored in the 64th minute off of an assist from Iseah Hernandez.

Results

Schedule