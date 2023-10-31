AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Metallica’s James Hetfield announces ﻿’Messengers’﻿ book signing in Detroit

todayOctober 31, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC/Randy Holmes

Metallica frontman James Hetfield has announced another signing for the upcoming book Messengers: The Guitars of James Hetfield.

The event takes place on November 11 at Third Man Records Cass Corridor, the Detroit location for Jack White‘s label. Metallica is playing Detroit’s Ford Field on November 10 and 12.

Hetfield previously announced a signing taking place in St. Louis on November 4 in between ‘Tallica’s shows in the Missouri city on November 3 and 5.

Messengers is set to be officially released on November 21. The 400-page book includes photos of Hetfield’s personal guitar collection alongside passages on what each instrument means to him.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%