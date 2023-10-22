AD
National News

Michigan State issues apology for photo of Hitler on scoreboard

todayOctober 22, 2023

Alex Haenke

(EAST LANSING, Mich.) — Michigan State University has issued an apology following an image of Hitler appearing on the scoreboard before Saturday night’s game.

Before the rivalry game against Michigan began, the image appeared on the jumbotron as part of a trivia question about Hitler’s place of birth.

Michigan State issued a statement, without mentioning the image of Hitler directly, saying the school used a third party for the trivia content and will no longer be using that company.

“We are deeply sorry for the content that was displayed, as this is not representative of our institutional values,” Michigan State associate athletic director Matt Larson said in a statement. “MSU will not be using the third-party source going forward and will implement stronger screening and approval procedures for all videoboard content in the future.”

The image of the scoreboard quickly went viral online.

It wasn’t immediately clear what third-party company was used for the trivia.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

