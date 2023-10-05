AD
Morgan Evans’ new song will interpolate John Denver’s hit

todayOctober 5, 2023

Morgan Evans is set to drop his new song, “Thank God She’s a Country Girl,” on Friday, October 6.

The track, which Morgan wrote with Jesse Frasure, puts a fresh spin on John Denver‘s 1975 hit “Thank God I’m a Country Boy.”

“Making this song has just been pure fun from start to finish. It was an absolute pleasure to rework such a classic song and, with the approval of John Martin Sommers, the writer of ‘Thank God I’m a Country Boy,'” Morgan says of John, who also receives a writer credit on the reimagined tune.

“I’m stoked to put this one out into the world! I hope it puts a smile on your face and gets your feet moving wherever in the world you are!” he adds.

A preview clip of “Thank God She’s a Country Girl” is now up on Morgan’s Instagram.

Morgan kicks off his headlining Life Upside Down Tour in Louisville, Kentucky, on Thursday, October 5. For tickets, visit Morgan’s website.

Written by: ABC News

