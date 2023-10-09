Morgan Evans’ “Thank God She’s a Country Girl” reworks a John Denver classic

If you’ve heard Morgan Evans‘ “Thank God She’s a Country Girl,” you’d probably find it somewhat familiar.

That’s because his latest track offers a fresh interpolation on John Denver‘s 1975 hit “Thank God I’m a Country Boy.”

“Making this song has just been pure fun from start to finish. It was an absolute pleasure to rework such a classic song and, with the approval of John Martin Sommers, the writer of ‘Thank God I’m A Country Boy,'” says Morgan, who co-wrote the song with Jesse Frasure. John is also credited as a songwriter on Morgan’s tune.

“I’m stoked to put this one out into the world! I hope it puts a smile on your face and gets your feet moving wherever in the world you are!” he shares.