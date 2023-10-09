AD
‘Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie’ announces premiere date, reveals first-look images

todayOctober 9, 2023

Peacock

Peacock has revealed that Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie will premiere on its platform on December 8.

The announcement comes on Monday, October 9, which just so happens to be star Tony Shalhoub’s 70th birthday.

First-look images from the film have also been released. They show off Shalhoub, alongside a cast that includes Caitlin McGee and James Purefoy, as he returns to solve one last case involving his beloved stepdaughter, Molly.

Monk creator Andy Breckman, executive producer David Hoberman and director Randy Zisk said they are delighted to have made a movie version of Monk.

“It’s been twelve years since the world has seen a fresh installment of Monk. The world has changed mightily in those intervening years and Monk 2023 reflects the changing world,” their statement reads. “We are thrilled that every one of our stars were so enthusiastic about coming back. But in coming back, we wanted to do a film that was worthy of our legacy.”

This movie, according to the filmmakers, does exactly that.

Mr. Monk’s Last Case is a story that is powerful, emotional, funny, heartwarming, and has something to say about the human condition. And it will be both familiar and surprising,” their statement reads.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

