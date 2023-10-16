Music notes: Josh Groban, Cher and more

Josh Groban got a new puppy, three years after losing his beloved dog Sweeney. The singer shared an adorable photo of the new pup on Instagram, writing, “It’s been a long time grieving but my heart was ready again and we have invited a curious, loving little wildling boy into our home. This is George, he’s a westie and you’ll be seeing a lot more of him.”

Cher is revealing the gift her pal, the late Tina Turner, gave her on their last meetup. She tells People that Tina gave her a pair of her high heels. “I’m not going to wear them,” Cher says. “I just have them up in my closet.” Tina died in May at age 83.