AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Justin Bieber, Christina Aguilera and more

todayOctober 17, 2023

Background
share close
AD

Justin Bieber has “Baby” fever. The superstar posted a photo with the newborn child of his close friends Jason and Lauren Kennedy on Monday, October 16. “Meet my niece Poppy Ford Kennedy,” Justin captioned his Instagram post. “Anyone who knows @thejasonkennedy and @thelaurenkennedy know their journey and challenges with having kids. they now have two beautiful babies that I’m absolutely obsessed with.”

Christina Aguilera gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her recent Just Eats commercial with Latto. In a carousel of images and videos posted on her Instagram, Christina gave followers a closer look at her wardrobe, makeup touch-ups, and a blooper of her and Latto sitting in front of a green screen, bursting into laughter as soon as the director says, “Cut.”

Taylor Swift isn’t the only celeb who attends NFL games. Lance Bass watched the Los Angeles Chargers play against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday. He poked fun at all the publicity Taylor’s been getting for supporting her new flame, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, at his football games. As the jumbotron focused on Lance during the game, the *NSYNC singer held up a homemade sign that read, “NOT TAYLOR SWIFT.” Look what you made him do, NFL.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%