Music News

Music notes: Madonna, Jordin Sparks and more

todayOctober 9, 2023

Madonna posted a reaction to the war in Israel over the weekend, writing on her Instagram page, in part, “Conflicts can never be resolved with violence. Unfortunately Humanity does not understand this Universal truth. Has Never Understood it. We live in a World Ravaged by Hate. My heart goes out to Israel. To Families and Homes that have been destroyed. To children who are lost.”

Jordin Sparks has announced her new single, “Call My Name,” will be dropping Friday, October 13. She describes it as “an ode to a love so full, effortless and pure—there’s a peace and contentment within it.”

Train is giving fans a very merry Christmas. The band has announced a string of acoustic holiday shows, set to kick off December 1 in San Jose, California, and wrap December 9 in Chesterfield, Missouri. Tickets are available now at SaveMeSanFrancisco.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

