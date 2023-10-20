AD
Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and more

todayOctober 20, 2023

There’s only one week until Taylor Swift releases 1989 (Taylor’s Version) — it arrives Friday, October 27. To celebrate, Taylor’s dropped a new batch of apparel on her site that is sure to live up to Swifties’ wildest dreams. The 1989 (Taylor’s Version) Collection consists of sweatshirts, tees and long-sleeve shirts bearing a new design: eight versions of Taylor wearing iconic outfits from the original 1989 era.

Speaking of Taylor, it was a girls night out for her and her friends Selena GomezZoë Kravitz and Keleigh Teller on Thursday, October 19. The stars were pictured going out to dinner at Sushi Park in West Hollywood, California.

Ed Sheeran is taking his Mathematics tour to even more places worldwide. The singer-songwriter will be traveling all over the globe, starting with Asia and the Middle East in the beginning of 2024, then playing shows in Europe during the summer. “Can’t wait to spend my 2024 with all you beautiful humans,” Ed wrote on Instagram.

Written by: ABC News

