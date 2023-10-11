AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Taylor Swift, Madonna and more

todayOctober 11, 2023

Background
share close
AD

Taylor Swift may have been noticeably absent from rumored beau Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs game in Minnesota on Sunday – but she apparently saw Travis a couple of days before the game. Sources tell Us Weekly that Taylor flew to Kansas City on Friday, October 6, one day after his 34th birthday. The two reportedly had a “chill night.”

Speaking of Taylor, she’s among the artists donating items to a new auction benefiting Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen’s Raven Drum Foundation. The auction helps raise money for Raven Drum Foundation’s mission to help veterans, first responders and others dealing with trauma. It’s open for bidding through November 11 at 12 p.m. PT.

Ed Sheeran took the stage with British pop-punk group Busted for a surprise appearance at their London O2 show on Tuesday night. He joined them for a performance of their 2004 hit “Who’s David.”

Madonna will take her turn at the O2 when her Celebration Tour kicks off on Saturday, but before then, the Queen of Pop is getting her own Royal Standard flag. The Royal Standard flag is flown at full mast whenever King Charles III is in residence at Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle, and similarly, Madonna’s flag will be flown at the venue throughout all five of her headlining shows.

Sir Rod Stewart is looking back fondly on the anniversary of his knighthood. “On this day, seven years ago,” he wrote on social media, alongside a photo of Prince William bestowing him with the honor. “I remember this like it was yesterday. One of the most meaningful and proudest days of my life.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%