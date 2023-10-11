AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Adam Doleac’s tour + Tracy Lawrence’s “Alibis” T-shirt

todayOctober 11, 2023

Background
share close
AD

Adam Doleac is hitting the road in 2024 on his Wrong Side of a Sunrise Tour. Graham BarhamGreylan James and Troy Cartwright will serve as openers on select dates. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 13, at 10 a.m. local time. For a full list of dates, visit Adam’s website.

Tracy Lawrence is taking fans down memory lane with his new online exclusive “Alibis” T-shirt. Grab yours now at Tracy’s merch store.

Ahead of her debut album’s arrival, Kylie Morgan is giving fans a preview of an upcoming song from the project called “Happy Ever After Me.” Check it out on her Instagram. Kylie’s record, Making It Up As I Go, arrives October 13 and can be presaved now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%