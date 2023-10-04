AD
Nashville notes: Chris Lane’s EP + Kelleigh Bannen’s “I Know Better Now”

todayOctober 4, 2023

Chris Lane is set to drop his new EP, From Where I’m Sippin’, on October 20. “In this EP, you’ll hear songs about breakups, new perspectives and ultimately being grateful for what you have right where you’re at,” Chris shares. From Where I’m Sippin’ is available for presave now.

Kelleigh Bannen has released a heartfelt new song, “I Know Better Now.” “I’ve always felt like this song knows every corner of hurt in my heart, and knows how to heal it at the same time. I hope it does the same for you,” she says of the ballad.

The Cadillac Three have shared that they’re dropping “Comin’ Down From You” on October 6. The trio is currently featured on the new College Gameday theme song alongside Darius Rucker and Lainey Wilson. Hear a preview of the track on X, formerly known as Twitter, now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

