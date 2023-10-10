AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Jackson Dean on ‘GMA3’ + Drake White’s The Bridge Tour

todayOctober 10, 2023

Background
share close
AD

Jackson Dean appeared on GMA3 recently to chat about his rising music career and perform his new single, “Fearless.” Check the interview and performance out on YouTube.

Drake White has announced his headlining The Bridge Tour. It kicks off February 21 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, and will wrap May 4 in Detroit, Michigan. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 13. Presale begins Wednesday, October 11, with the password “THEBRIDGE.” Check out the full list of dates at Drake’s website.

Hit songwriter Nicolle Galyon is set to release her surprise EP, second wife, on October 13. “second wife shows the side of me that is flawed, self-deprecating, understated, silly, and yet unconventionally traditional,” Nicolle shares. The six-song set is available for presave now. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%