    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Randy Houser’s “Cancel” + Anne Wilson’s “Rain in the Rearview”

todayOctober 2, 2023

Country hitmaker Randy Houser has dropped his self-penned new song, “Cancel.” “I’ve been blown away by how much love out on the road you have given this new song ‘Cancel,’ shares Randy. “I hope it hits you like it does me in this crazy world we live in!”

Anne Wilson‘s REBEL (The Beginning) is out now. “I am beyond excited to send this new music out into the world. These three songs felt like the perfect way to begin the next chapter of my musical journey,” Anne says. The project also includes her debut country radio single, “Rain in the Rearview.”

Rising country group Boy Named Banjo has released their major label debut album, DuskOut now via Mercury Nashville, the nine-track set is produced by Oscar Charles and features the reflective heartbreak song, “Lonely in This Town.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

