AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Ryan Larkins’ EP + Hailey Whitters’ new merch

todayOctober 17, 2023

Background
share close
AD

Hit songwriter and rising artist Ryan Larkins has dropped his introductory EP, Meet Ryan Larkins. The five-track set includes Ryan’s upcoming debut single, “King of Country Music,” which highlights some of country’s greatest icons and legends.

Hailey Whitters has rolled out new items in her merch store, including an “I’m in Love” T-shirt that’s named after her new single. Check them out at shop.haileywhitters.com.

Europe’s Country to Country Festival (C2C) has announced its 2024 lineup. Kane BrownBrad Paisley and Old Dominion are set to headline the three-day event, with Carly PearceBrothers OsborneJake OwenLauren AlainaPriscilla BlockDrake Milligan and more joining the performance bill. For the full lineup and ticket information, visit c2c-countrytocountry.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%