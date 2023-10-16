National Alliance on Mental Health-Kerrville to host meeting on October 19

AD

National Alliance on Mental Health-Kerrville has announced that Debbi Lehr, Executive Director of Kerr County United Way, is the scheduled speaker at its October 19 meeting. NAMI-Kerrville is an affiliate of both NAMI Texas and NAMI U.S. and meets monthly on the third Thursday of every month. All meetings feature a program or a speaker, are free and open to the public.

National Alliance on Mental Health was formed in 1979 and is a state and national organization with local affiliates. The organization is focused on helping give emotional support to affected families, educating families and the community about mental illness, advocating for public policy, and supporting research. The Kerrville affiliate began in 1989, as a nonprofit with 501(c)3 status, to serve Kerr County and the surrounding counties.

NAMI Kerrville meets at 6 p.m. at the Dietert Center Room 2 of the Take 5 Club on the east side of the center, located at 451 Guadalupe Street in Kerrville. Anyone wanting additional information can email the organization at nami_kerrville@yahoo.com.

