AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

New era starts now? Dua Lipa finally shares clip of a new song

todayOctober 31, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Warner Bros.

After sharing various photos hinting at her new era, Dua Lipa has finally unveiled some actual music.

brief clip on Instagram shows Dua with the key necklace she showed in another tease, along with a snippet of an upbeat song with a prominent bass line, in which she sings, “Tell me all the ways you’ll need me.” The video also displays “4 8 9 9 14 15 21.” The meaning of the numbers is unclear.

In the caption, Dua invites fans to sign up at DuaLipa.com. Her website features the same message it did when she wiped her socials earlier this month: “Click to sign up for,” followed by the flashing words joy, optimism, fun, energy, passion and happiness. When you click on that, those words stop flashing and stop on a random word.

Earlier this month, Barbie: The Album co-writer and co-producer Andrew Wyatt told ABC Audio that Dua’s new music is “trippy,” adding, “I think people are gonna be blown away and surprised by it.”

Dua told The New York Times in August that her next album would be coming in 2024 and that while it’s still pop, it’s less informed by dance music and more by “1970s-era psychedelia.”

Her new music will be the follow-up to her 2020 smash Future Nostalgia.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%