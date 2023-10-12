AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

On This Day, October 12, 1981: U2 releases their second album, ‘October’

todayOctober 12, 2023

Background
share close
AD

On This Day, October 12, 1981… 

U2 released their second album, October, featuring many songs about religion and spirituality, including “Gloria.”

The band started writing the album during their Boy tour, but after a briefcase with all their new lyrical and musical ideas was stolen backstage in Portland, Oregon, Bono was forced to improvise new lyrics during recording sessions, which he described as chaotic.

After several pleas from Bono to the people of Portland over the years, the briefcase was finally returned to U2 in 2004.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%