AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

On This Day, October 13, 2016: Bob Dylan wins the Nobel Prize in Literature

todayOctober 13, 2023

Background
share close
AD

On This Day, October 13, 2016…

Bob Dylan was announced as the winner of the Nobel Prize in Literature, making him the first songwriter to ever win the award.

Dylan was the 12th Nobel laureate from the United States and the first American to win since Toni Morrison was chosen in 1993.

Dylan’s win was not without controversy, as some in the literature community felt his contributions were not up to par with traditional authors.

Dylan was not present to accept his award in Sweden that December, as he had prior commitments. Instead it was accepted on his behalf by singer Patti Smith, who performed Dylan’s song “A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%