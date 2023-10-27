AD
Rev Rock Report

On This Day, October 27, 2013: Rocker Lou Reed dies at age 71

todayOctober 27, 2023

On This Day, October 27, 2013…

Rocker Lou Reed passed away from liver disease at the age of 71.

Reed was the guitarist, singer, and principal songwriter for The Velvet Underground, which released five albums. Although they never achieved huge commercial success, their influence has been felt throughout underground, alternative, punk rock and new wave music. 

Reed went on to have a successful solo career, releasing 20 solo records, including 1972’s Transformer, which included his most successful single, “Walk on the Wild Side.”

Reed is a two-time member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. He was inducted in 1996 as a member of Velvet Underground and again in 2014 as a solo artist.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

