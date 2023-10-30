AD
Rev Rock Report

On This Day, October 30, 1971: John Lennon hits #1 with ‘Imagine’

todayOctober 30, 2023

On This Day, October 30, 1971…

John Lennon topped the Billboard album chart with his sophomore solo album, Imagine.

The album, co-produced by Lennon, Yoko Ono and Phil Spector, was Lennon’s first solo #1 record, and spent 47 weeks on the chart. It also went to #1 in the U.K.

Imagine is best known for its iconic title track. It also featured “How Do You Sleep?,” a song attacking his former writing partner Paul McCartney, “Gimme Some Truth” and more.

Lennon would go on to have two more solo number ones, Walls and Bridges, in 1974, and the posthumous release, Double Fantasy, which spent eight weeks on top of the chart in 1980.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

