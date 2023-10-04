AD
National News

One dead after crane falls on them at construction site in industrial accident

todayOctober 4, 2023

(NEW YORK) — A person trapped under a crane has died after the device fell on top of them during an industrial accident in Florida, authorities said.

The accident happened at approximately 3:16 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon at a construction site on Heather Moss Drive, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

“A crane at a construction site overturned and fell down an embankment,” authorities said. “One person was transported to the hospital, where they later died.”

Officials said they believe the Occupational Safety and Health Administration will be investigating the industrial accident and what caused it, according to a post on social media from Orange County Fire and Rescue.

Approximately 50 gallons of hydraulic fluid spilled on the site from the felled crane.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

