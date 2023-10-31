‘Oppenheimer’ coming back to IMAX after record run

Universal

Christopher Nolan‘s star-studded, acclaimed biopic Oppenheimer is returning to IMAX, following a record-setting run in the large format theaters over the summer.

The movie, which stars Cillian Murphy as the father of the atomic bomb — with a supporting cast of Matt Damon, Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr., among others — made $183 million to date from IMAX theaters alone; it has made more than $946 million worldwide.

ABC Audio has learned the IMAX return will be for one week only, kicking off Friday, November 3.

Six exclusive locations — AMC Irvine Spectrum in Irvine, California; AMC Lincoln Square IMAX in New York City; AMC Metreon 16 IMAX in San Francisco, California; BFI IMAX in London; and Melbourne Museum IMAX in Australia — will screen the film in the super premium IMAX 70mm format.