AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

‘Oppenheimer’ coming back to IMAX after record run

todayOctober 31, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Universal

Christopher Nolan‘s star-studded, acclaimed biopic Oppenheimer is returning to IMAX, following a record-setting run in the large format theaters over the summer.

The movie, which stars Cillian Murphy as the father of the atomic bomb — with a supporting cast of Matt Damon, Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr., among others — made $183 million to date from IMAX theaters alone; it has made more than $946 million worldwide.

ABC Audio has learned the IMAX return will be for one week only, kicking off Friday, November 3.

Six exclusive locations — AMC Irvine Spectrum in Irvine, California; AMC Lincoln Square IMAX in New York City; AMC Metreon 16 IMAX in San Francisco, California; BFI IMAX in London; and Melbourne Museum IMAX in Australia — will screen the film in the super premium IMAX 70mm format.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%