Entertainment News

Paramount+ is helping fans think pink for October 3 aka “+’Mean Girls’ Day”

todayOctober 2, 2023

Paramount+

Star Wars fans may have May the Fourth, but Mean Girls die-hards have October 3.

That’s right, Tuesday is officially — or at least “officially” among fans — Mean Girls Day.

The day honoring the 2004 film was so commemorated thanks to what happened to Lindsay Lohan‘s Cady Heron: Her crush, Aaron Samuels (Jonathan Bennett), asked her the date, to which Cady replied, “It’s October 3.”

Back in 2011, somebody on social media noted the date, dubbing it “Mean Girls Day,” and a tradition was born.

For its part, Paramount+ is observing in a big way, with a Mean-themed takeover of its social media platforms: the Paramount+ logo will turn pink across Instagram, Facebook, Threads and TikTok.

Further, the streamer says, “The social campaign will also include a Mean Girls watch party checklist, fun video clips and reels, an interactive Instagram quiz and more.”

And of course, you can stream Mean Girls on Paramount+, too. Isn’t that so fetch?

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

