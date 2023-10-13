AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Parker McCollum’s ready to Burn It Down in 2024

todayOctober 13, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC

Parker McCollum has announced his 2024 headlining Burn It Down Tour.

Named after his current single, the 41-date trek kicks off January 18 in Spokane, before hitting St. Louis, Savannah, New Orleans, Greensboro, Jacksonville, Orange Beach and more. Parker will wrap things up in his home state of Texas with a show at American Bank Center Arena in Corpus Christi on August 31. 

Corey KentLarry FleetGeorge Birge and Catie Offerman will open on select dates.

“2024 is going to be the biggest and best show we have ever put together. I can’t wait for all the fans to come see what we are working up,” shares Parker. “The Burn It Down Tour is going to be absolutely epic.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 20, at 10 a.m. local time, after a presale beginning October 17.

For a full list of dates and ticket information, visit Parker’s website.

“Burn It Down” is currently #32 and ascending the country charts.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%