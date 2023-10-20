Pinball Wizard: Elton John inspires new pinball machines

Craig Sjodin/ABC

Elton John played The Pinball Wizard in the 1975 movie of The Who‘s Tommy and now, almost 50 years later, he’s the inspiration for a new line of pinball machines.

Elton John Pinball, from Jersey Jack Pinball, gives fan a front row experience of a live Elton concert, complete with plenty of callbacks to Elton’s career. The machines, developed with Elton’s input, include 16 full-length Elton tracks, including “Rocketman,” “Tiny Dancer” and “Benny and the Jets.”

Each game features footage from Elton’s career, with additions like a piano-playing interactive Elton sculpture, a “Tiny Dancer” sculpture, “Rocketman” ball launcher and more. They come with over 1,000 interactive LED lights, plus LCD displays, animation and more. There’s even a “Superstar” topper, with dual 10-inch LCD screens and an interactive laser light show.

Elton John Pinball machines are available to purchase now, but they don’t come cheap. They range in price from $12,000 to $15,000, not including shipping.