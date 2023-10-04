Police search for suspect after five shot near Morgan State University in Baltimore

AD

(BALTIMORE) — Five people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting Tuesday night near Baltimore’s Morgan State University, where authorities issued and later lifted a shelter-in-place order, police said.

A suspect had not yet been identified in the incident, which occurred on a street that borders the university, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

“Everybody just starting screaming and alerting people next to them that there was an active shooter and to brace ourselves,” Morgan State student Shawn Pollard told ABC News.

Law enforcement had responded to an active shooter situation near the university on Tuesday night. As of 11:55 p.m. ET, police said on social media that the incident was no longer being considered an active shooter situation. Half an hour later, Morgan State University said the shelter-in-place order on campus had been lifted.

Authorities first alerted the public to the active shooter situation at around 10 p.m. ET.

“BPD is on scene of an active shooter situation in the 1700 block of Argonne Drive,” the Baltimore Police Department posted at the time on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. “We’re asking everyone to shelter in place and avoid the area.”

Police updated the public a short while later, posting on X: “BPD is confirming there are multiple victims involved. Please continue to shelter in place and avoid the area.”

Argonne Drive borders the Morgan State campus.

“It was terrifying because I’m away from home,” Morgan State student Irmani-Maure Beauvais told ABC News.

Local police were being supported by federal agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ Baltimore Field Division.

“ATF Special Agents are responding to assist our @BaltimorePolice partners at the scene of an active shooter situation, 1700 block of Argonne Drive. Please avoid the area. Those nearby should shelter in place,” the ATF posted on social media.

Morgan State asked students, also via social media, to “shelter in place” during the incident.

“Please Note: An active investigation is currently underway related to a report of shots being fired on or near campus. Please stay clear of the area surrounding Thurgood Marshall Hall and the Murphy Fine Arts Center and shelter in place,” their post read.

Both police and the university later asked family members to avoid the campus area.

“They may report to the Safeway parking lot at 4401 Harford Road. A BPD Officer will be available at that location,” the Baltimore Police Department posted on X.