Business News

Powerball skyrockets to $1.73 billion after no Monday night winners

todayOctober 10, 2023

Catherine McQueen/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The latest Powerball numbers for Monday’s $1.5 billion prize have been selected, but no one got all of them.

Monday night’s winning numbers were 16, 34, 46, 55, 67 and Powerball number 14. The multiplier was 3.

Powerball updated the results late Monday night to confirm that the draw for the prize — now an estimated $1.73 billion — continues on Wednesday. The cash payout is likely $756 million.

Florida had at least one ticket that matched five and got the power play number, all adding up to a $2 million win. There were match five winners who won $1 million in California, Indiana, Oregon and Virginia.

Monday’s jackpot was the third-largest prize in Powerball history, officials previously said. Wednesday’s prize now becomes the second-largest.

Monday night’s drawing — the 35th in its current run — marked the fourth-largest prize in all U.S. lottery jackpots, Powerball said. Wednesday’s drawing is now the second-largest prize, per Powerball.

Powerball is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The last billion-dollar Powerball prize — the jaw-dropping $2.04 billion — was won in California in November of last year. The next largest prize — $1.586 billion – was won in January 2016 in California, Florida and Tennessee.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

