Prosecutors seek testimony of Ronna McDaniel, Alex Jones in upcoming Georgia election interference trial

AD

(ATLANTA) — Prosecutors in Fulton County are seeking the testimony of Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel and InfoWars host Alex Jones ahead of the first trial in the Georgia election interference case, set to get underway in two weeks.

In court filings Monday, prosecutors said McDaniel and Jones are both “necessary and material witnesses” for the upcoming trial against co-defendants Sidney Powell and Kenneth Chesebro, which is set to start Oct. 23.

Judge Scott McAfee, who is overseeing the case, approved the requests for both out-of-state witnesses.

Powell, Chesebro and 17 others, including former President Donald Trump, pleaded not guilty in August to all charges in a sweeping racketeering indictment for alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state of Georgia. Defendant Scott Hall subsequently took a plea deal in which he pleaded guilty to tampering with voting machine equipment.

Prosecutors said McDaniel is needed to testify about her personal conversation with co-defendants Trump and John Eastman about the so-called alternate elector plan, in which slates of “alternate” electors met and created certificates to be counted during Congress’ joint session on Jan. 6 in order to prevent Joe Biden from amassing 270 electoral votes.

The filing alleges McDaniel spoke with Trump and Eastman on Dec. 16, at which time Eastman told McDaniel about “the importance of the RNC helping the campaign” gather the contingent electors.

“Ronna McDaniel will provide evidence to the jury of Kenneth Chesebro’s involvement in the conspiracy, including, without limitation, as it relates to communication between co-defendants Donald Trump and John Eastman” regarding the alternate elector plot, the filing said.

“[McDaniel] possess unique knowledge concerning communications between herself and Donald Trump,” said the filing.

Prosecutors are also seeking testimony from Jones after the conspiracy theorist participated in the Jan. 6 march on the Capitol “alongside” Chesebro, another filing says.

“Alex Jones will provide evidence to the jury of Kenneth Chesebro’s involvement in the conspiracy, including, without limitation, as it relates to his participation in the march on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021,” the filing states.

Prosecutors in the filings said they do not know exactly which day McDaniel or Jones will be called to testify, but that they do not anticipate either testimony will exceed one day.

They also said they will pay for the travel arrangements for each witness.