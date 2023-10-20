AD
Rev Rock Report

Queen revisits “Love of My Life” at Rock In Rio in latest episode of ‘Queen the Greatest Live’

todayOctober 20, 2023

Queen Production Ltd.

For episode 38 of their weekly YouTube series, Queen the Greatest LiveQueen is looking back at their iconic performance at Brazil’s inaugural Rock In Rio festival in 1985.

The band is specifically sharing archival footage of their performance of the acoustic classic “Love of My Life,” showing how they could make even a massive show in front of 400,000 fans feel intimate to those in attendance.

The clip shows guitarist Brian May asking the audience if they want to sing along, to which they oblige, and Freddie Mercury conducting them to much delight. 

“I think it’s the moment we first realized they knew ‘Love of My Life,” May had previously shared. “Not only knew it but would sing it. And not only would they sing it but would sing it with a passion that brought tears to our eyes.” 

Next week on Queen The Greatest Live: “A Kind of Magic.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

