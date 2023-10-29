AD
Rev Rock Report

‘Queen The Greatest Live’ – Episode 39: “A Kind of Magic”

todayOctober 29, 2023

Queen Production Ltd.

Queen is sharing another classic performance in this week’s episode of their weekly YouTube series, Queen The Greatest Live.

The latest episode focuses on a July 1986 performance of “A Kind of Magic,” which Roger Taylor wrote for the film Highlander. The performance took place at London’s Wembley Stadium and shows how frontman Freddie Mercury brought the song to life onstage.

“Originally, ‘A Kind Of Magic’ was used at the end of the movie, over the closing credits,” Roger once shared. “It was a grander concept with a much more broken-up tempo. Freddie really believed in this song and we reworked it as a single.”

“A Kind of Magic” was the third single off Queen’s 1986 album of the same name. It peaked at #3 on the U.K. charts and at #42 in the U.S.

“It became very popular onstage,” Roger says of the song, “and when we did it on the 1986 Magic Tour, which was our last ever tour, it used to go down incredibly well.” 

Next week on Queen The Greatest Live: “Stone Cold Crazy.”

