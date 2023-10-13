AD
“Remarkable”: Madonna supports son Rocco at his art exhibit

todayOctober 13, 2023

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Madonna may be gearing up to launch her globe-spanning tour on October 14, but she still took time out from her rehearsing to support her son Rocco at an October 12 exhibit of his artwork in London.

On her Instagram Story, Madonna wrote, “Congratulations Rocco Your show was remarkable!” She included a photo of herself hugging Rocco, who paints under the name Rhed, and a photo of herself standing under a few of his paintings, one of which is of her.

There’s also a photo of Rocco being hugged by his sister Lourdes, and photos of Madonna with her son David, her friends Stella McCartney and Ingrid Casares, and her manager Guy Oseary.

Rocco is Madonna’s son with her ex-husband Guy Ritchie.

Madonna’s Celebration tour starts Saturday at London’s O2 Arena. You can buy select merch items from her online store now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

