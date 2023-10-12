AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Rod Stewart refuses to play Saudi Arabia over treatment of women & LGBTQ+ community

todayOctober 12, 2023

Background
share close
AD
John Medina/Getty Images

Rod Stewart has revealed he refuses to perform in Saudi Arabia because of the nation’s treatment of women and the LGBTQ+ community.

“I’m grateful that I have a choice whether or not to perform in Saudi Arabia. So many citizens there have extremely limited choices… women, the LGBTQ community, the press,” he shared on Instagram. “I’d like my choice not to go … to shine a light on the injustices there and ignite positive change.”

Along with his statement, Stewart linked to an article in The Mirror, which quoted a source who claimed Stewart had turned down huge sums of money to play shows in the nation, including an over $1 million offer to play in Qatar.

The insider noted, “Rod was determined to do the right thing and couldn’t accept the offer, no matter how much money was on the table. Some things are more important.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%