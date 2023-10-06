Saltwater in Mississippi River moving toward New Orleans much slower than expected: Officials

AD

(NEW ORLEANS) — A saltwater wedge in the Mississippi River is moving toward New Orleans much slower than expected, officials said Thursday.

The Army Corps of Engineers previously estimated that New Orleans was within three weeks of the saltwater potentially polluting their water supply, which hasn’t happened in 35 years.

Now, the saltwater may not reach New Orleans until late November, according to the updated projection.

The toe, or leading edge, of the saltwater has remained stagnant since Sept. 24, said Col. Cullen Jones, New Orleans district commander for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, at a Thursday press conference. That was the same day construction was started to increase the size of an underwater sill built in July to create an artificial basin to delay the intrusion of saltwater upriver.

Jones also attributed the slowdown to flows in September being better than forecasted and an updated 28-day forecast showing more rainfall for October.

“Our team has been working diligently around the clock to develop contingency plans to develop and provide safe, clean drinking water in the case saltwater affects treatment facilities in New Orleans,” Collin Arnold, Director of the New Orleans Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, said at the press conference. “This updated projection is clearly a relief to all of us, but our job in emergency management is to prepare for the worst.”

Drought, subsidence, rising seas and manmade changes to the river have led to historically low water levels in the Mississippi River and allowed saltwater from the Gulf of Mexico to creep up the river and into local water sources.

Councilman Mitch Jurisch is among 4,000 people in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana, who have already been dealing with high chloride levels in their water for months. The area encompasses the lowest part of the river before it reaches the Gulf of Mexico.

“We got the word on June 19 that the chloride level had risen from like 250 to 700-something parts per million overnight. It sparked, you know, panic,” Jurisch told ABC News.

Levels of chloride, which gives drinking water a salty taste, are recommended to stay below 250 parts per million under guidelines set by the Environmental Protection Agency.

These guidelines are known as secondary drinking water regulations and pertain to contaminants — like chloride — that may have cosmetic effects, such as skin or tooth discoloration, or aesthetic effects, such as taste, odor, or color, in drinking water. The EPA recommends these standards to water systems but does not require them to comply with them. On the other hand, regulations for primary contaminants, which have a known health threat, are legally enforceable, according to the EPA.

“People don’t realize just how important of a commodity water is to us. But when you see it shut down schools, businesses, changing people’s lives,” Jurisch said.

“Now unfortunately, the last two years we’ve seen those flows be low enough to where the Gulf of Mexico has started to creep into the state,” Casey Tingle, director of the Louisiana Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, told ABC News.

A spokesperson for the Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans (SWNBO) said in a statement, “Due to its vast size, New Orleans’ water treatment plant poses the biggest challenge within the region.”

The SWNBO treats up to 165 million gallons of water every day, on average, and serves nearly 400,000 residents and millions of visitors annually to the city’s historic neighborhoods like the French Quarter, the statement said.

The city plans to build a pipeline that would pump in fresh water from about 12 miles upriver, the statement said. The SWNBO is also coordinating with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to barge in fresh water from upriver to its smaller intakes for the Westbank of New Orleans.

“In both cases, the fresh water will be added to the river near the intakes to dilute the salty water for treatment and keep chloride levels below 250 parts per million,” the statement said.

Back in Plaquemines Parish, President Keith Hinkley is hoping to upgrade water treatment facilities in the area with permanent reverse osmosis devices, which he says can cost up to $5 million a piece.

“The goal in the future is this right here, should this happen, it’s the residents in the community won’t even experience it. They won’t feel it. You know, they’ll get some news that, hey, the river’s being intruded by salt again, but we’re on top of it. We’re ahead of it, and we have everything under control,” Hinkley said.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards submitted a request to President Joe Biden for a Federal Emergency Declaration last week over the intrusion of saltwater into the Mississippi River.

There are currently three water systems in Louisiana that are under advisories for sodium and chloride — two in Plaquemines Parish and one in St. Mary Parish, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The EPA does not classify sodium as a primary or secondary contaminant, but the Louisiana Department of Health recommends that people who are on dialysis for kidney disease or low-sodium diets check with their health care providers related to the levels of chloride and sodium in their drinking water.

Water that has exceeded 250 parts per million of chloride should not be consumed by pregnant women and should not be used to mix with baby formula, according to the department.

ABC News’ Kelly Livingston contributed to this report.