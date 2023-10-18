AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Local News

Schreiner University set to host Halloween Drive Thru October 31

todayOctober 18, 2023

Background
share close
AD

Schreiner University students are inviting the community to Halloween Drive Thru, scheduled to take place on October 31, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the Schreiner University Loop (Acorn Boulevard).  This free event is sponsored by Schreiner student organizations and departments.  The booths will be lined up along the “Loop,” and all traffic will be one-way traffic in order to help ensure safety for all participants.  Schreiner students will be handing out candy to children.

The event began during the post-COVID era as a safe alternative for local children to ‘Trick-or-Treat’.  “Our students and staff really enjoy serving the children and families in our community through the Halloween Drive Thru,” said David Gehrels, Director of Schreiner Student Activities.  Schreiner officials also embrace the opportunity to have the local community view Schreiner University as not just a college campus but also as an open space for the Kerrville community.

For more information, call (830) 792-7465, or visit shcreiner.edu.

AD

Written by: Michelle Layton

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%