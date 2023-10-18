Schreiner University set to host Halloween Drive Thru October 31

AD

Schreiner University students are inviting the community to Halloween Drive Thru, scheduled to take place on October 31, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the Schreiner University Loop (Acorn Boulevard). This free event is sponsored by Schreiner student organizations and departments. The booths will be lined up along the “Loop,” and all traffic will be one-way traffic in order to help ensure safety for all participants. Schreiner students will be handing out candy to children.

The event began during the post-COVID era as a safe alternative for local children to ‘Trick-or-Treat’. “Our students and staff really enjoy serving the children and families in our community through the Halloween Drive Thru,” said David Gehrels, Director of Schreiner Student Activities. Schreiner officials also embrace the opportunity to have the local community view Schreiner University as not just a college campus but also as an open space for the Kerrville community.

For more information, call (830) 792-7465, or visit shcreiner.edu.

