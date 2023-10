iStock

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Monday’s sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

NATIONAL LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 4 (Series tied 1-1)

Arizona 4, LA Dodgers 2 (Arizona leads series 2-0)

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PRESEASON

New York 114, Boston 107

Oklahoma City 122, San Antonio 121

LA Lakers 129, Brooklyn 126

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Las Vegas 17, Green Bay 13