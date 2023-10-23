Scoreboard roundup — 10/22/23

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Sunday’s sports events:
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
AMERICAN LEAGUE PLAYOFFS
Texas 9, Houston 2
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Detroit 6, Calgary 2
Boston 3, Anaheim 1
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Atlanta 16, Tampa Bay 13
Baltimore 38 Detroit 6
Chicago 30, Las Vegas 12
Cleveland 39, Indianapolis 38
NY Giants 14, Washington 7
New England 29, Buffalo 25
Pittsburgh 24, LA Rams 17
Seattle 20, Arizona 10
Denver 19, Green Bay 17
Kansas City 31, LA Chargers 17
Philadelphia 31, Miami 17
Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.