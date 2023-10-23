AD
Sports News

Scoreboard roundup — 10/22/23

todayOctober 23, 2023

iStock

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Sunday’s sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

AMERICAN LEAGUE PLAYOFFS
Texas 9, Houston 2

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Detroit 6, Calgary 2
Boston 3, Anaheim 1

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Atlanta 16, Tampa Bay 13
Baltimore 38 Detroit 6
Chicago 30, Las Vegas 12
Cleveland 39, Indianapolis 38
NY Giants 14, Washington 7
New England 29, Buffalo 25
Pittsburgh 24, LA Rams 17
Seattle 20, Arizona 10
Denver 19, Green Bay 17
Kansas City 31, LA Chargers 17
Philadelphia 31, Miami 17

Written by: ABC News

