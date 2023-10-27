AD
Sports News

Scoreboard roundup — 10/26/23

todayOctober 27, 2023

iStock

(NEW YORK) — Here’s the scores from Thursday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
LA Lakers 100, Phoenix 95
Milwaukee 118, Philadelphia 117

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Tampa Bay 6, San Jose 0
Winnipeg 4, Detroit 1
Pittsburgh 4, Colorado 0
Montreal 4, Columbus 3 (OT)
Carolina 3, Seattle 2 (OT)
Anaheim 4, Boston 3 (OT)
Philadelphia 6, Minnesota 2
NY Islanders 3, Ottawa 2
Toronto 4, Dallas 1
St. Louis 3, Calgary 0
NY Rangers 3, Edmonton 0

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Buffalo 24, Tampa Bay 18

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

