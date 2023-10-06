Scoreboard roundup — 10/5/23

iStock

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Thursday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PRESEASON

Minnesota 111, Dallas 99

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PRESEASON

Los Angeles 4, San Jose 3 (OT)

Washington 4, Columbus 2

Toronto 4, Detroit 3 (OT)

Philadelphia 5, NY Islanders 2

Florida 6, Tampa Bay 3

Boston 3, NY Rangers 1

St. Louis 4, Dallas 0

Ottawa 3, Winnipeg 0

Nashville 5, Carolina 1

Minnesota 3 Chicago 2 (SO)

Arizona 4, Anaheim 2

Vegas 4, Colorado 3

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Chicago 40, Washington 20