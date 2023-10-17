AD
Mike FM Music News

Shania Twain says she feels like Taylor Swift’s “aunt or something”

todayOctober 17, 2023

Taylor Swift and Shania Twain in 2019; Jeff Kravitz/AMA2019/FilmMagic for dcp

When Taylor Swift stepped out earlier this month wearing a Shania Twain T-shirt, Shania definitely noticed — and approved.

Swifties know that Taylor’s been a fan of Shania for years. While appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show on October 17, Shania was asked how she felt about Taylor rocking her face on a tee. 

“Isn’t she a doll?” said Shania. She added, “I feel like I’m her aunt or something … we’re in sync in a lot of ways.”

Noting that she has a lot of respect and compassion for Taylor, the country-pop icon added, “The weight of any young artist in her position is enormous, and she just gets through it seemingly so effortlessly … but we all know that it’s a lot of effort, a lot of work. She’s a hard, hard worker.”

“Anyway, it’s really cool. I think that was sweet of her.”

You can order the tee that Taylor wore at DaydreamerLA.com, but be warned: It costs $88.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

