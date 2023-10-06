AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Shop Chris Stapleton’s new Filson Traveller Collection

todayOctober 6, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Chris Stapleton and Filson’s new Traveller Collection is out now.

Named after Chris’ award-winning debut album, the Traveller Collection comprises an outfitter bag, medium duffle bag, stowaway backpack, dopp kitt and suit cover.

“It’s been an incredible process developing the ‘Traveller Collection’ with Filson,” says Chris. “Inspired by my needs on the road and the desire to revive archived Filson pieces, we’ve created products that I genuinely use and love.”

“Filson feels like part of my family, and their commitment to lasting craftsmanship aligns perfectly with my values,” he adds. “It’s been an honor to collaborate with such a legendary brand that creates products meant to outlive us all.”

“The Filson x Chris Stapleton collaboration goes beyond a mere endorsement; it is a true creative partnership,” shares Alex Carleton, CCO at Filson.

The Traveller Collection is available now at filson.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%