AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Sting adds England & Ireland dates to My Songs tour

todayOctober 27, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sting

Sting is bringing his My Songs tour to England and Ireland next year. 

The rocker just announced five new shows for 2024, kicking off June 14 in Cheshire, England. He then hits two cities in Ireland – Cork on June 18 and Belfast on June 19 – with both shows featuring special guest Blondie.

The tour then returns to England for a concert in Suffolk on June 22, before wrapping June 23 in Nottinghamshire.

A presale for tickets begins Monday, October 30, at 9 a.m., followed by a general onsale on Friday, November 3, at 9 a.m.

Sting’s My Songs tour has him playing material from his entire catalog, both solo and The Police material. His next show is happening November 23 in Oberhausen, Germany. A complete list of dates can be found at sting.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%