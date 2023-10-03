AD
National News

Suspect in kidnapping of 9-year-old Charlotte Sena in upstate New York identified

todayOctober 3, 2023

Saratoga County Jail

(NEW YORK) — A 47-year-old man charged with kidnapping 9-year-old Charlotte Sena at an upstate New York park and allegedly holding her in the cabinet of a camper he lived in next to his mother’s home has been identified by authorities.

Craig N. Ross Jr. is being held without bail Tuesday morning at the Saratoga County Jail on a charge of first-degree kidnapping, according to jail officials.

Charlotte was abducted from the Moreau Lake State Park in Saratoga County, New York, around 6:15 p.m. on Saturday while out riding her bicycle, according to New York State Police. An Amber Alert was issued for her.

The fourth-grader was rescued Monday afternoon after Ross allegedly placed a ransom note in the mailbox of Charlotte’s home and investigators were able to obtain a fingerprint from it, authorities said. Charlotte was found in “good health,” according to police.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

