Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell steam things up in ‘Anyone But You﻿’ teaser

todayOctober 19, 2023

Sony Pictures

Euphoria‘s Sydney Sweeney and Top Gun: Maverick‘s Glen Powell pretend they’re a couple, but they might just become one in the steamy teaser to Sony Pictures’ “edgy” romantic comedy Anyone But You.

According to the studio, Sweeney’s Bea and Powell’s Ben “look like the perfect couple, but after an amazing first date something happens that turns their fiery hot attraction ice cold – until they find themselves unexpectedly thrust together at a destination wedding in Australia.”

“Let’s just tell everyone we’re together. It could be kinda fun,” Bea tells Ben during a romantic sailboat ride. “There’s no way we could convince anyone we actually like each other,” he protests.

“Trust me,” she rebuts. “We’re at a wedding a million miles from home, who knows what can happen?”

As they lean in for a kiss, she kills the moment by smacking him in the crotch. “Convincing enough?” she says playfully.

There’s no release date set for the film.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

