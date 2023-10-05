AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

‘TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR’ earns more than $100 million in global advance ticket sales

todayOctober 5, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Taylor Swift Productions

How high can the box office go for TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR?

A week before its official premiere, AMC, the company distributing the movie, has announced that as of October 4, the film had sold more than $100 million worth of advance tickets globally. The film is set to open October 13 in nearly 8,500 theaters in 100 countries.

TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOURwhich was filmed in August during one of Taylor’s shows in LA, will play at least four times per day on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at all U.S. AMC locations.

Many theaters showing the film are offering Taylor-themed popcorn and soda containers, giveaways, and the opportunity to rent out an entire showing for $800.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%