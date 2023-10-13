AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

‘Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour’ movie merch is already on eBay

todayOctober 13, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Taylor Swift Productions

The Taylor Swift economy marches on: Fans who attended Thursday’s screenings of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour film are already selling the merch on eBay.

Many theaters showing the film are offering merch, including branded popcorn buckets and soda cups, posters and tote bags. As The Messenger reports, those items are now being sold online for a huge markup. Individual drink cups are being sold for nearly $50 each — without soda — while popcorn buckets are being sold for over $60.

Meanwhile, some merch bundles that include the bucket, cup and tote bag are selling for as much as $150. These prices are more than double what it costs at the theater. 

  • Of course, many of these items are while supplies last, so that may be why people want to shell out for them: What if they don’t have any left at their screenings?

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%