AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Taylor Swift tickets sell for big bucks at Selena Gomez’s charity gala

todayOctober 5, 2023

Background
share close
AD
TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift didn’t attend her friend Selena Gomez‘s charity gala on October 4, but she did help Gomez raise money for the cause.

The gala raised money for Selena’s Rare Impact Fund, an offshoot of her cosmetics line Rare Beauty. Its goal is to raise $100 million in the next decade to provide mental health resources to young people worldwide. People reports that an auction was part of the Hollywood event, and two tickets to Taylor’s Eras Tour went for big bucks.

The auction was emceed by Selena’s Only Murders in the Building co-star Martin Short, and the tickets — good for any future Taylor show anywhere in the world — started off with an opening price of $5,000. When bidding reached $6,500, Short joked, “That’s just valet to see Taylor Swift!”

When the gavel finally came down, the two tickets went for $15,000.

Earlier, Selena told People, “I hate asking people for money … [i]t’s a weird concept, but I know that we’re doing a good thing and I couldn’t be more lucky to have the platform to do that.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%